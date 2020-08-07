‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ has sold over five million copies since launch

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake has sold over five million copies since its release back in April.

News of the milestone was announced on the game’s official Twitter page and thanked fans for supporting the title.

“We’d like to share a Midgar-sized THANK YOU to everyone who has supported #FinalFantasy VII Remake,” the developer said. “We shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, which has made #FF7R the highest selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in #SquareEnix history!”

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic for many countries back in April, and yet 3.5 million sales were within the first three days of launch according to Square Enix.

PlayStation has reached numerous milestones across its selection of exclusive titles this year. The Last Of Us Part II sold four million copies in its opening weekend alone, and went on to sell more than the entirety of the UK top ten gaming chart combined in June.

The most recent exclusive, Ghost Of Tsushima, became Sony’s fastest selling original intellectual property (IP) debut for the PS4. The game sold 2.4 million copies in its first three days and beat the original title holder, Horizon Zero Dawn, which managed to shift 2.6 million units across its first two weeks of launch.

If the sales of Final Fantasy VII Remake and other titles are to go by, then demand for the upcoming PS5 console will be high. To combat this, Sony has reportedly increased production for the console in the event a second wave forces people to stay at home once again.