‘Final Fantasy XIV’ bans paid dungeon carries

Massively multiplayer online (MMO) title Final Fantasy XIV has banned player-driven advertisements in the game that offer other players help to clear content.

The update was announced on the official community site The Lodestone, which states that “it is prohibited to advertise using the Party Finder to offer help to clear duties or obtain items (to help people clear raid content or obtain items by having them join your party). A penalty will be issued if the act has been confirmed.” This has also been added to the prohibited behaviour list as well.

Interestingly, this doesn’t stop players from asking for help in the game, as examples of a non-violation given include asking “I’m new, can anyone help me clear [duty]?” and “help me clear [duty] and I’ll pay you 1million gil!”

Alongside this, the advertising of real money trading (RMT) services have also been prohibited in the game, alongside the creation of recruitment listings in incorrect categories within the party finder.

The reason for this change to RMT vending is because “many of these listings directed users to external websites, meaning an extensive process was required to substantiate allegations of RMT activity. This meant these fraudulent listings were routinely visible on a daily basis, a situation which has persisted until now.”

Other actions within the party finder that don’t “recruit members to participate in content” and match with its intended category will also be prohibited. With the statement adding that Square Enix will remove party finder activities and issue a penalty if they are attempts to disguise RMT activity.

These types of RMT offers were also coming up in the “duty roulette” category, which meant these offers were prominent when opening the party finder menu, making the issue a “major hinderance during normal gameplay.”

Also, the difference between “stalking” and “improper following” has been adjusted in Final Fantasy XIV, with the latter differentiated as “the act of improper following is limited to when a player follows another around in a particular location,” whilst stalking involves following the player to different locations.

