‘Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’ benchmark is now available to download

Square Enix has officially released the benchmark for its upcoming Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion.

The official benchmark is software that tests how well the game will run on your computer before the expansion launches. The benchmark uses actual maps and playable characters to assign a score to your PC and rate its performance.

A character creation tool is also included, allowing you to view a playable character as they will appear in-game. In addition, the benchmark character creation also includes the latest playable race of male Viera, allowing players to create their first bunny boy.

Advertisement

Square also noted that any characters that you create in the benchmark may be carried over to the full release of Endwalker.

Furthermore, the benchmark also supports a high definition 4K support (3840×2160) display as well as 5.1 channel surround sound.

If you’re interested in testing the official benchmark, you can head to the official Final Fantasy XIV website where you can download the file as well as read about how the benchmark data works.

The page also clarifies that “If your PC does not fulfil the system requirements to run the benchmark, the program will close,” and will ask you to review the aforementioned Official Benchmark Overview to determine whether your PC fulfils the system requirements.

Final Fantasy XIV recently beat its concurrent player record on Steam after World Of Warcraft streamer, Asmongold, played the game for the first time. The game hit a player count of 47,542, a huge increase on its previous record of 41,200 which was set back in June 2020.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, lapsed Final Fantasy XIV players can return to the game for free for a limited time – available until August 23, the campaign allows returning players to jump back in with 14 free days.