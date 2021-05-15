‘Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’ gets extended trailer, Male Viera and more

Square Enix has released a brand new extended trailer for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, more story details and a look at the Male Viera race.

During the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival, the latest trailer premiered to start the online showcase and gave fans a look at what to expect in the upcoming expansion.

The trailer, which is an extended version of the first that released in February, showed off new cinematic footage as well as a look at fan-favourite characters, Estinien, Y’shtola, and Thancred.

Along with the reveal of the second new job called Reaper, Final Fantasy XIV director, Naoki Yoshida, went on to provide footage of brand new locations, which are still in development, including Old Sharlayan which will act as the newest player hub city in Endwalker.

Labyrinthos and Thavnair are just a couple more examples of open areas players can explore that Square Enix teased.

In February, Square Enix revealed that in Endwalker, players will be able to travel to the Moon and during the Fan Festival, Yoshida provided a first look at the new area called Mare Lamentorum.

New dungeons, a raid called Myths of the Realm, as well as new creatures were also teased along the way, with Square also confirming a brand new Data Centre is in development for Oceania players.

To end the keynote, Square Enix also announced that a Male Viera playable race will make its debut with Endwalker, something fans have frequently requested since the previous expansion, Shadowbringers, was released.

When released, Endwalker will mark the end of the decade-long XIV story with Yoshida previously stating that the game “may never end”.

During the showcase, which is running online for free from May 15 to May 16, Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker will launch on November 23, later this year. Pre-order’s for Collector’s and Digital Editions are currently available.