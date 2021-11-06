‘Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’ post-launch details have been revealed

New details about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker‘s post-launch content have been revealed, including when the expansion’s raid series will release.

During the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer broadcast, director and producer Naoki Yoshida and his team revealed a new roadmap detailing the post-launch Endwalker content.

Following the official release of Endwalker, patch 6.01 will go live on December 21–around two weeks after the launch–and will introduce the new eight-player Pandaemonium raid series on normal mode, with the first being named Asphodelos.

On January 4, patch 6.05 will go live and will introduce the savage version of the raid series, as well as add new weekly capped Allagan Tomestones and gear to the game.

Yoshida also shared new gameplay footage of the Pandaemonium raid in action, while also teasing story and character elements.

In addition, it was also confirmed that new role quests will be coming alongside patch 6.0 including five questlines for tank, healer, melee DPS, physical ranged DPS, and magical ranged DPS. Extra quests for completing all five questlines will also bed added in 6.1 or later, but there will be no level 90 job quests.

Brand new PvP content was also revealed including a new small-scale (5v5) PvP called Crystal Conflict. These will be short matches with simple rules that can be played casually with the removal of role-based matchmaking and actions.

A new Treasure Dungeon will also be added, along with five new questlines for Disciples of the Hand and Land in the form of custom deliveries.

At the start of the broadcast, Yoshida announced that Endwalker has been delayed until December 7. The upcoming expansion was set to release on November 23 but the director said it was a necessary decision to ensure the content was ready.

