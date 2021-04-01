‘Final Fantasy XIV’ PS5 Beta gets an official launch date

Square Enix has revealed the launch date for the Final Fantasy XIV PS5 Beta, alongside the release of Patch 5.5.

The massively multiplayer online game was announced for PS5 during the Final Fantasy XIV Showcase along with the reveal of the next expansion Endwalker. At the time back in February, there was talk about the Beta (an early test version of the game) releasing sometime in April, but the community now have a confirmed date.

Along with an official release date of April 13, Square Enix has shared what players can expect from the PS5 version of the game. According to the latest blog post, Final Fantasy XIV on the next-gen console will feature lightning-fast loading times, greatly increased frame rates, true 4K resolution, 3D audio, as well as haptic feedback with the DualSense controller.

For players who are interested in playing the PS5 Beta, they can sign up online after following some very specific instructions detailed on the blog post. Users who are currently playing on the PS4 version of the game will be able to use their existing characters and game data during the open beta test.

The release of the Beta arrives the same day that Patch 5.5 releases. Titled, Death Unto Dawn, Patch 5.5 will continue the main scenario quests of Final Fantasy XIV, as well as feature brand new dungeons, raids, and loot.

Recently, Square Enix took action against Real Money Trading (RMT) in Final Fantasy XIV, banning over 5000 accounts.