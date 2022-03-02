‘Final Fantasy XIV’ wins Best Ongoing Game at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Final Fantasy XIV has won Best Ongoing Game at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The long-running massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), which originally launched in 2013, beat out Apex Legends, Escape From Tarkov, Fortnite and Genshin Impact for the win.

“It’s an immense pleasure to have been awarded Best Ongoing Game at this year’s NME Awards!” Naoki Yoshida, the producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV said of the win.

“With a long history behind the NME Awards, FFXIV is the first title to be awarded in the newly established Best Ongoing Game category and that in itself makes me feel incredibly honoured,” Yoshida added.

“This award is the product of the support from our dedicated player community and the enthusiastic efforts of our Development/Operations teams.

”Looking toward the next 10 years of the game’s service, we’d like to continue working on this title with passion.”

In a four-star review of Endwalker, the latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, NME said that Square Enix “told an unforgettable tale and managed to deliver a satisfying, beautiful end to the Hydaelyn and Zodiark saga”. The review also described the game as a story “you’ll be thinking about for years to come”.

Elsewhere at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, critically acclaimed video games from the past year, such as Deathloop, Halo Infinite, Metroid Dread and more, are up for Game Of The Year.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returned to the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2) and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The ceremony celebrates the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right now, and was closed out by Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.