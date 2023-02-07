Firaxis launches three-hour ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ demo

Firaxis has launched a three-hour demo of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, available to all Xbox Series X/S players as well as any PlayStation 5 Plus Premium subscribers.
The trial is available until January 27, 2024. Sharing the news on Twitter, director Jake Soloman wrote: “Midnight Suns is 100 per cent the game I wanted it to be. Take Two and 2K gave us all the time and resources we needed to make the game of our dreams.”
“There is a free trial now on Xbox and PS Plus Premium, so go play it. No excuses at this point,” he added.
The tactical role-playing Marvel game – originally slated for an early 2022 launch – faced a number of delays before it was released in December.
In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is another essential Firaxis title, this time blended with superheroes. Smart use of the Marvel license and some bold choices mean this is essential for turn-based tactics fans, even if the young adult Abbey nonsense might not work for everyone.”
Following the release of the game, fans discovered two post-credit scenes that hint at a sequel and last month, the first of four expansion packs was released for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
The Good, The Bad And The Undead introduced Deadpool to the game alongside “new story missions, a tasty new Abbey Upgrade, and some stylish cosmetics”.
Deadpool goes live on January 26th, and he has a pretty fun mechanic that makes him insanely powerful IF you use him just right.
Future expansions released throughout 2023 will introduce Venom, Morbius and Storm to the game.
However earlier today, the CEO of Take-Two said it was “possible the release window wasn’t perfect” for Marvel’s Midnight Suns after a disappointing commercial performance.
