‘Fire Emblem Fates’ is leaving the Nintendo eShop in February 2023

Nintendo has provided an update on the upcoming Wii U and 3DS purchase closures, with Fire Emblem Fates to go off-sale earlier than store sales themselves.



After announcing the two consoles would see their online stores slowly wind down until early 2023, Nintendo has today (July 19) provided an update on the eShop closures, including some news about 3DS title Fire Emblem Fates.

According to the July 2022 update page, eShop sales of Fire Emblem Fates will end on February 28, 2023, one month before purchases will no longer be available on 3DS on March 27, 2023.

Nintendo also clarified that the downloadable content for Fire Emblem Fates, including story paths only accessible after the player has completed Chapter Six in the game, will still be available on the 3DS eShop until March 27, 2023.

The rest of the post confirms what Nintendo already made clear earlier in the year, that after March 2023 players will no longer be able to make purchases on the Wii U and 3DS eShops, with some content like game demos and free content disappearing too. That said, already purchased games and DLC will be available for download after the store purchases closures.

When the closures were first announced, Nintendo addressed the removal of another way to purchase classic games on its platforms, after being asked asked about them in a now-deleted question and answer segment:

“Across our Nintendo Switch Online membership plans, over 130 classic games are currently available in growing libraries for various legacy systems. The games are often enhanced with new features such as online play,” answered Nintendo.

“We currently have no plans to offer classic content in other ways [outside Nintendo Switch].”

