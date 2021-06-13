First ‘Battlefield 2042’ gameplay reveal has real-time gun customisation, grappling hooks and… elevators

The Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase has brought us our first look at Battlefield 2042.

While the HUD looks distinctly placeholder, the trailer revealed several a few new bits of information about the game, including the fact that it seems like we’ll be getting four-player squads in Battlefield 2042, keeping up the series tradition.

Elsewhere the gameplay reveal saw one soldier uses a grapple hook to swing through the air like a combat-ready Spider-man, arriving just in time to see another player performing a melee takedown, grabbing the opposing player’s dog-tags.

So far, so Battlefield 2042. You can see the footage below:

There was a lot of vehicular combat shown, iand a lot less when it comes to infantry combat. The highlight of the trailer is definitely seeing how the weather changes could impact the combat: a tornado tears through the battle and manages to not only blind the soldiers on the ground, but also to pull vehicles around the place, making air support impossible.

Elsewhere, characters sprint into an elevator while under fire. As the doors close, the player quickly customises his gun, ready for the fight above. This happens in real-time, with a hologram showing the various attachments the player can cycle through.

For a lot of fans, the return of Battlefield to a more contemporary setting will be exciting, and it’s hard not to admit a buzz of excitement as an attack helicopter flies in on a strafing run.

Battlefield 2042 launches on 22 October 2021, and will launch on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In other news Bethesda showed a new trailer for Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl which shows that the game will continue the story of The Zone, following Strelokh as he journeys into Pripyat.

Bethesda confirmed the game will feature 4K visuals, ray-traced reflections and lighting. The footage shown focused around the game’s ray-traced lighting, featuring scenes with bright electricity and moody lighting.

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will launch April 22, 2021 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.