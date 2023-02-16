First ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ and ‘Warzone 2’ Season 3 details revealed

The first details from Season 3 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have been announced.

Activision teased what’s come next in the latest patch notes for Season 2, sharing that the team was “hard at work on Season 03 and beyond”.

Key news included the return of Gun Fight to Multiplayer with new maps each season, in addition to the return of Plunder to Warzone, which sees players compete to win the most cash.

A ranked mode will also come to Warzone for the first time, though no further details have been released just yet.

Season 2, meanwhile, launched yesterday (February 15), and features a suite of new maps in Modern Warfare 2, some of which feature across multiple game modes, and some that are pulled straight from the larger Al Mazrah Warzone 2.0 map.

Reviewing Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 upon its release back in October, NME described the game as “a top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”.

“The shootouts are sublime and it feels great to play. If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”

Warzone 2.0, meanwhile, was awarded four-stars from NME, with new battleground of Al Mazrah praised as “a sight to behold”.

“It’s a vast, beautiful play area that glistens as you hurl yourself out of a plane and float over it. It’s certainly the biggest Warzone map to date and on current-gen, it’s hard not to feel a tingle when you plummet down to ground level.”

Elsewhere in gaming news, Activision boss Bobby Kotick last week accused Sony of trying to “sabotage” Microsoft’s acquisition bid.