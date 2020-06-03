Game Freak has revealed that Pokémon Sword And Shield’s first expansion, ‘The Isle Of Armor’, will launch on June 17.
A new trailer, that was released on the Japanese Pokémon Twitter page, showcased the many environments, Pokémon and evolutions that players will be coming across on their travels in the new region.
The trailer also revealed new Galarian forms of classic Pokémon such as Slowbro, which are exclusive to the Galar region of Pokémon Sword And Shield. Players were also given a glimpse of Gigantamax forms for fan favourites Blastoise and Venusaur.
Check out the trailer below.
Nintendo Switchソフト『ポケモン ソード・シールド エキスパンションパス』の最新映像を公開！
さらなる拡がりをみせるガラル地方での冒険の様子をぜひチェックしてね！
第一弾「鎧の孤島」は6月17日（水）夜の配信開始だよ！https://t.co/6D0tsyNvl1 #ポケモン剣盾 pic.twitter.com/SJh09gy15s
— ポケモン公式ツイッター (@Pokemon_cojp) June 2, 2020
‘The Isle Of Armor’ will introduce a fresh storyline, new gyms and never-before-seen Pokémon. The trailer focuses on everything players will experience across the new region, which is set to embrace the open world elements the base game introduced in the wild area.
A second expansion for Pokémon Sword And Shield, titled ‘The Crown Tundra’, is scheduled for release later this year. The DLC will feature the debut of a new legendary Pokémon, Calyrex, as well as a the return of over 100 older Pokémon.
This marks the first time a mainline entry for a Pokémon game has incorporated a DLC expansion. Both will be available separately when they launch or part of an expansion pass which you can purchase now on the Nintendo eShop.
Pokémon Sword And Shield are the latest entries in the long-running series and both are available on the Nintendo Switch.