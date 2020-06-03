Game Freak has revealed that Pokémon Sword And Shield’s first expansion, ‘The Isle Of Armor’, will launch on June 17.

A new trailer, that was released on the Japanese Pokémon Twitter page, showcased the many environments, Pokémon and evolutions that players will be coming across on their travels in the new region.

The trailer also revealed new Galarian forms of classic Pokémon such as Slowbro, which are exclusive to the Galar region of Pokémon Sword And Shield. Players were also given a glimpse of Gigantamax forms for fan favourites Blastoise and Venusaur.

Check out the trailer below.

‘The Isle Of Armor’ will introduce a fresh storyline, new gyms and never-before-seen Pokémon. The trailer focuses on everything players will experience across the new region, which is set to embrace the open world elements the base game introduced in the wild area.

A second expansion for Pokémon Sword And Shield, titled ‘The Crown Tundra’, is scheduled for release later this year. The DLC will feature the debut of a new legendary Pokémon, Calyrex, as well as a the return of over 100 older Pokémon.

This marks the first time a mainline entry for a Pokémon game has incorporated a DLC expansion. Both will be available separately when they launch or part of an expansion pass which you can purchase now on the Nintendo eShop.

Pokémon Sword And Shield are the latest entries in the long-running series and both are available on the Nintendo Switch.