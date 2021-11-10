The first image of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers has been revealed.

The image, which was posted to @PlayAvengers on Twitter shows the wall-crawler in the middle of a battle with Thor, Ms Marvel and Iron Man. Spider-Man’s suit is inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Insomniac open-world game that debuted on PlayStation 4, and came to PlayStation 5 last year.

Get you pictures of Spider-Man? How about just one, but like a really good really really epic one. 📸 Here's your first look at Spider-Man before he comes to PS4 and PS5 on November 30! pic.twitter.com/9GKt9HQa8v — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 10, 2021

The tweet also revealed that a trailer for the new character will be revealed on IGN tomorrow. The character will be a PlayStation exclusive, a first for the game.

This image comes after Square Enix revealed the upcoming roadmap for the game.

“We have an update to our roadmap, and you’ll want to mark your calendars for this one,” read the official announcement. “Klaw Raid and PlayStation-Exclusive Hero Spider-Man arrive in Patch 2.2, which includes the reworks, on November 30!”

“The iconic web-slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event!” it reads. “You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.”

Recently, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda revealed Marvel’s Avengers had a “disappointing outcome” for the company in an annual report.

The report, which also revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake has been a huge success for the legendary Japanese publisher acknowledges the shortcomings of the superhero title.

“I would also note that “Marvel’s Avengers” was an ambitious title for us in that we took on the GaaS (Games as a Service) model”.

Matsuda goes on to reveal production issues that stemmed from the working environment the team at Crystal Dynamics had to transition to in the game’s final months:

“We overcame a variety of unexpected difficulties in the final phase of the game’s development, including needing to transition to work-from-home due to the pandemic.”

