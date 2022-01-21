First impressions of ‘Pokémon Arceus’ call it “completely different from previous titles”

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is released at the end of the month and according to early impressions, the game is “completely different from previous titles”.

According to Famitsu, who played Arceus at a hands-on event in Japan, “It’s safe to say that this game is completely different from previous titles. The first thing that impressed me when I started playing was the exhilarating feeling of moving around freely in the vast field,” they said in comments translated by VGC.

The same report discusses a boss battle against brand new Pokémon, Kleavor, which saw the player attempting to hit the creature with food to calm it down. It was described as “surprisingly difficult for a Pokémon game”.

Arceus‘ new battling system “successfully combines the action of this title with traditional Pokémon battles, said Game Watch. (It’s) is highly accomplished, and I especially appreciate the fact that Pokémon battles are ‘a means to a different end’, which fits the worldview of the game.”

“It’s a game experience like no other in the series, and I have high hopes for it as a completely new form of Pokémon game,” they added.

“There are many new elements in this game, such as the vast world and action, but the game is not difficult to play, and I was impressed by the fact that the best parts of Pokémon, such as completing the Pokédex and enjoying battles, are still included,” explained 4gamer.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out January 28th on Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this month, Nintendo released an extended gameplay trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The trailer dives into the open-world of the Hisui Region, where players will be able to explore vast locations, gather important resources, craft items, complete quests, and of course, catch Pokémon.

However, devs have also confirmed Arceus won’t be a fully open world game. “Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions,” reads a statement. “After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will set out from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region.”