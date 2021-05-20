First mobile browser designed specifically for gamers has been launched

Opera Limited has announced the launch of Opera GX Mobile, the first mobile browser designed specifically for gamers.

According to the Product Director of Opera GX, Maciej Kocemba, Opera GX Mobile is the “only browser designed specifically to compliment and enhance the gaming lifestyle”.

Kocemba added: “Straight from their mobile devices, GX Mobile instantly connects users with the vast and vibrant digital ecosystem which exists around video games.

“Providing instant access to core gaming content channels like Twitch, YouTube and Reddit, plus GX Corner – delivering up-to-the-minute gaming news, game release calendar and a deals aggregator, providing the best prices on the latest games. With GX Mobile gamers have never been more connected.”

Opera GX Mobile will reportedly allow users to enjoy custom navigation with a Fast Action Button, using vibration and haptic feedback.

As Opera currently has a desktop browser with a userbase of over nine million gamers, users will be able to sync mobile and desktop experiences through the Flow feature, which enables gamers to share walkthroughs, tutorials and character build’s between devices.

Opera GX also includes the GX Corner an option that features curated and relevant daily news about upcoming games, as well as the latest game deals.

Additionally, GX comes with a built-in ad blocker and several unique styles and designs inspired by gaming and gaming gear that users can change themselves. There are four available themes, including GX Classic, Ultra Violet, Purple Haze, and White Wolf.

Opera GX Mobile is currently available for download for iOS and Android devices.

