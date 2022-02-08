First Nintendo Direct of the year goes live tomorrow

Nintendo has announced their first Direct of the year will air tomorrow (February 9) with a focus on games releasing in the first half of this year.

Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes, and will be “mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022.” It starts at 10 PM GMT, but the announcement provided no other details on what might be shown. It’s important to note the specific use of the word “mainly,” implying that we will potentially get a look at titles releasing in the second half of 2022 too.

Tune in at 10:00pm (UK time) on 09/02 for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022. Watch it here 🎥: https://t.co/7ZY2xeU1XV pic.twitter.com/jxDrgSYn5Z — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 8, 2022

As always, the Nintendo Direct will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel.

Nintendo’s release schedule for the year is currently pretty slim with concrete dates. Kirby And The Forgotten Land got an official release date of March 25 last month, after only having a vague Spring release window, so that is likely to be shown off at the Direct. But other than Kirby, none of their major titles in development have release dates. Splatoon 3 is expected to release sometime this year, which could end up being their summer headline title. PlatinumGames‘ Bayonetta 3 is also meant to be coming out this year, but also only has a release window of this year.

And there is of course the hugely anticipated sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. The unnamed sequel has only had two trailers since its reveal in 2019. We might have a general idea of how certain mechanics might work thanks to a patent Nintendo filed last year, but the game mostly remains a mystery right now.

There’s also a chance we could see the rumoured Mario Kart 9, which is reportedly in active development, and will feature some kind of new twist. But sales for Mario Kart 8 are consistently strong, so Nintendo might hold off from announcing it in this Direct.

In other news, PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya recently expressed interest in trying to make Scalebound again.