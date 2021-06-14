Upcoming first-person stealth game Gloomwood got a five-minute gameplay trailer this weekend, showing off several unique elements.

The footage debuted during the PC Gaming show at E3. Revealing what looked to be the beginning of the game, the Gloomwood video demo shows the player character getting to grips with their surroundings and abilities.

The stealth aspect features heavily in the clip, alongside other gameplay elements such as combat and inventory systems. Gloomwood uses a tactile inventory set-up, in which players must rotate items to make them fit, and can drag them out into the game world to use on enemies and items.

Combat scenes focused on the use of a revolver and sword, both of which appear to be last-resort items that work best during Gloomwood’s stealth kills. The slow reload of the long-range weapons hints at further emphasis on avoiding conflict and sneaking around.

The trailer also shows the player outwitting gravel-voiced enemies by bypassing fuse boxes and turning out the lights. The inclusion of so many interactive elements in the environment hints at an array of puzzles to solve.

Gloomwood already has a demo on the Steam store, but doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date. The official description reads: “Trapped in a dark, Victorian city consumed by an ancient curse, you must plan your survival and daring escape using nothing but stealth, an arsenal of eccentric weapons, and your wit in this haunting adventure inspired by the immersive sims and survival horror greats of the late 90s and early 2000s.”

Many other games were given a spotlight over E3, including space station management sim Ixion, dual character fantasy game Soulstice, and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy.

With a few more announcement streams to go – including Nintendo and Capcom – keep an eye on NME’s E3 Hub for the latest rumours, schedules, and announcements.