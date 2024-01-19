Bethesda and MachineGames have shared the first full trailer for Indiana Jones And The Great Circle as part of Microsoft’s most recent Xbox Developer Direct – check it out below.

The 3-minute gameplay video sees Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones headbutt Nazis, explore crypts, assemble ancient puzzles and use his whip to escape life-threatening situations as he tries to uncover the truth about The Great Circle. Despite the likeness to Ford, he hasn’t returned to voice Indiana Jones with Troy Baker stepping up instead.

“Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders Of The Lost Ark and The Last Crusade,” reads the game’s official description. “The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones.”

Advertisement

“He starts pulling at the strings of a mystery,” explained cinematic producer Mitra Askhkan Far in an accompanying video. “And it all unravels until he has no choice but to see it through to the end, whatever the end may be.”

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle will take players from the Vatican and the Egyptian deserts to “the lush and sunken temples of Sukhothai and the frigid peaks of the Himalayas” with the first-person adventure game “putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero”.

“First-person makes you part of this world, allowing you to explore and experience things more intimately. What will you do when you’re dropped into this adventure with your wits and your whip,” added design director Jens Andersson in a new blog.

“There are a lot of Indiana Jones fans at MachineGames. Most of us grew up with Indy and fell in love with the movies and the character when we were young. We’ve just got these ties to the character that go back decades,” said game director Jerk Gustafsson. “But even if you didn’t grow up with Indiana Jones, you know Indiana Jones. He’s a relatable type of hero and a true adventurer. That’s a legacy we want to share and be part of, and we want to build something interesting and genuine.”

Advertisement

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is due for release in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

In other news, The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a new game from the team behind Fallout Shelter, has been announced.