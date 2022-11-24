First ‘Warzone 2’ patch pulls two items from Buy Stations

The first patch for Warzone 2.0 has been released, with developer Raven Software targeting changes to the battle royale’s Buy Station inventory and a host of bug fixes.

In patch notes shared by Raven Software, the developer confirms that two pieces of equipment – the Counter UAV and Tactical Camera – have been removed from the game’s Buy Stations.

Additionally, armour-piercing ammunition’s damage bonus against armoured enemies has been removed, and a louder notification will be played when the Gulag’s Jailer boss enters the area.

Advertisement

Aside from that, Warzone 2.0′s first patch is relatively small, and focuses on a host of bugs that have cropped up during the game’s launch.

That includes a fix for parachute deployment causing players to crash, an issue that caused loss of all mouse movement when interacting with a container, and a Gulag bug that was allowing eliminated players to spectate the enemy team from beneath the map.

Notably, this patch also fixes an issue that was getting players killed instantly when they should only have been downed. The update also fixes several other issues that were causing players to crash, and addresses a bug that meant some players couldn’t hear proximity chat.

Though Warzone 2.0 has struggled with bugs since launching last week (November 16), publisher Activision Blizzard has shared the Warzone sequel has proved popular among fans. On Monday (November 21), the publisher announced that over 25million players had jumped into Warzone 2.0 during its first five days.

NME awarded four stars out of five in our review of Warzone 2.0, and described it as a “promising new era” for the sequel.

Advertisement

“Can you top something like Warzone, what it represented and what it meant to so many people?” No, but Warzone 2.0 is giving it a bloody good go and we’re here for the ride, even if that ride involves bartering for our lives on proximity chat while camping in a stairwell,” the review added.

In other news, Dr Disrespect has claimed that Warzone 2.0 “won’t last very long”, and says that is “no skill gap” in the game. The comments came after the streamer was killed during a match.