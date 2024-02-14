‘Flight Simulator’ heads to space for the first time with free ‘Dune’ expansion

Microsoft Flight Simulator has abandoned Earth for the first time with a free crossover Dune expansion.

Since it was released in 2020, Microsoft’s Flight Simulator has seen players take to the skies around the globe. For the first time though, players can now head to another planet thanks to Dune 2.

In partnership with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment, the free Dune expansion is available now and sees players travelling to the planet of Arrakis.

“The skies of Arrakis are traversed by a deft craft called an ornithopter, a nimble flying machine propelled by four precisely tuned oscillating wings,” said Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann in a dedicated blog.

“The Royal Atreides Ornithopter is a special ultra-performance variant of the craft, renowned for its lightning acceleration, blazing speeds, and precision manoeuvrability when under the control of pilots skilled in its operation – and who have the fortitude to survive the harsh extremes of Dune.”

Three tutorials will see players getting to grips with this new vehicle before moving on to five time trials “and a daring rescue mission where aviators must save their flight instructor before a massive sandstorm engulfs him.”

To celebrate the partnership, Dune 2’s Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler have released a video showcasing the expansion.

As well as the Flight Simulator expansion, Microsoft has also revealed a limited-edition Dune-inspired Xbox Series X that comes with an Ornithopter Stand and the “world’s first floating Xbox controller”.

Straight from Arrakis – it's the world's first floating controller 🏜🎮 Follow and RT with #XboxDunePartTwoSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom #DuneMovie Xbox Series S package. Ages 18+. Ends 03/25/24. Rules: https://t.co/IAz17LeuU6 Watch #‌DuneMovie only in theaters… pic.twitter.com/dPE2p0KfbK — Xbox (@Xbox) February 13, 2024

