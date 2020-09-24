Former Blizzard CEO announces new gaming company, Dreamhaven

Blizzard Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Mike Morhaime has announced a brand-new video game company, Dreamhaven.

Alongside the launch of Dreamhaven, Morhaime also revealed the company’s first two developmental game studios: Moonshot Games and Secret Door. Dreamhaven and its subsidiaries aim to “empower creators, help bring their ideas to life and create original gaming experiences that foster meaningful connections between players”.

Moonshot Games and Secret Door boast an extremely talented roster of developers, with a number of them being prolific industry veterans who are also former Blizzard Entertainment empolyees. In addition, Morhaime’s wife, Amy Morhaime, will head the company’s operations.

Moonshot Games’ developer roster includes Ben Thompson (Hearthstone creative director), Dustin Browder (Starcraft II lead designer), and Jason Chayes (former Blizzard Entertainment executive producer). “When we think about Moonshot, we imagine a studio that celebrates curiosity and courage,” Chayes told The Verge. “We aspire to be bold in our approach, and we think the best way to do that is to create a culture centered around trust.”

Meanwhile, Secret Door’s team will consist of Alan Dabiri (Heroes of the Storm game director), Chris Sigaty (StarCraft II executive producer), and Eric Dodds (original Hearthstone game director). A majority

Morhaime and his team of former Blizzard developers had reportedly left the company “because of Activision’s growing influence on Blizzard’s culture and process”, according to video game reporter Jason Schreier.

Speaking to VentureBeat, Morhaime said his main hopes for Dreamhaven is to “create a haven for creators who want an environment that is development friendly, values product, and player experience over short-term financial pressures”.

No games have been announced to be in development at Moonshot Games or Secret Door.