Former FaZe clan member pressures YouTubers to remove videos exposing crypto scheme

Former esports organisation FaZe clan member Frazier “Kay” Khattri has sent a cease and desist letter to the YouTuber’s that uploaded videos alleging that a charity he was a part of was a fraud.

The news of the cease and desist letter was made public by YouTuber Coffeezilla who made a number of videos exposing Kay.

This all began earlier this month when FaZe Clan – known for competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Call of Duty – kicked out one member and suspended three more at the beginning of July after being involved in a cryptocurrency scheme. Frazier “Kay” Khattri was removed from FaZe Clan, while Jarvis “Jarvis” Khattri, Nikan “Nikan” Nadim and Jakob “Teeqo” were all suspended.

Advertisement

All four members were involved in launching Save The Kids, a cryptocurrency scheme that promised a portion of the money would go to children’s charities, however many fans quickly were found to be losing big sums of money with the crypto stock plummeting.

Kay is now pressuring the YouTubers to remove their videos. The cease and desist letter can be read in full on Imgur (via Kotaku)

BREAKING: @FrazierKay sent me a cease and desist letter yesterday for my SaveTheKids video. He says I caused him to lose "millions in revenue" and that if I don't delete my videos, he's going to sue me. WATCH 👇 https://t.co/EBkOZCZl3U pic.twitter.com/bB90t5cIHM — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) July 14, 2021

“Kay sent me a cease and desist letter yesterday for my SaveTheKids video,” Coffeezilla wrote via Twitter.

“He says I caused him to lose ‘millions in revenue’ and that if I don’t delete my videos, he’s going to sue me.”

A new YouTube video from Coffeezilla was also posted where details of the notice are detailed. Neither side has declared an intent to back down.

Advertisement

In other Call of Duty news, former Sledgehammer Games general manager Glen Schofield recently spoke about how people do not understand how much work goes into creating a Call Of Duty game.