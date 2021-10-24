‘Fortnite’ adds ‘Resident Evil’ characters Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine

Fortnite has added two iconic Resident Evil characters – Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine – to the battle royale for Halloween.

In a blog posted earlier today (October 24), Epic Games revealed that a bunch of Resident Evil content has been added to Fortnite with the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set.

The set includes Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield outfits, with two alternate styles – Hound Wolf Squad for Chris and Raccoon City for Jill – also available.

Some Resident Evil-themed back bling has also been added. Fans can get their hands on a Green Herb back bling (also available in Red Herb and Blue Herb styles), as well as a typewriter back bling.

Two pickaxe skins – the Hot Dogger and Stun Rod – are also available, as well as a Brolly Stroll emote. While several bundles are available, all of the outfits and skins can be bought individually.

They escaped one nightmare… only to find themselves in another. Two legendary S.T.A.R.S. members find themselves on the Island…https://t.co/e3jPO8NExG pic.twitter.com/H4LdBcCUfn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2021

A short trailer showcasing the crossover has also been posted, which you can watch above.

Both Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield made their first appearance in the first Resident Evil game back in 1996. The characters have made several appearances since, with Chris Redfield appearing in Capcom‘s Resident Evil Village earlier in 2021.

It’s been a busy month for crossovers in Fortnite, as earlier in the month, Fortnite released several Dune outfits and skins. As well as outfits based on Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s characters in the film, the crossover added several other Dune-themed emotes and items.

Just before that, a Batman crossover event added The Batman Who Laughs outfit, with some other DC-inspired cosmetics available at the same time.

In other news, Starbreeze has revealed that Payday 3 will be set in a “living, enormous representation” of New York and will bring back the original gang of masked heisters out of retirement.