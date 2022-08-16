‘Fortnite’ and ‘Dragon Ball’ crossover adds 4 skins and an adventure island

The playable character skins and a number of bonuses coming as a part of the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover have been confirmed by Epic Games alongside a new trailer.

With the Dragon Ball crossover starting today (August 16) there are four characters from the anime and manga franchise dropping in Fortnite. These include Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma.

There’s more to the crossover event than just character skins however, as for the next two weeks players will be able to unlock a series of cosmetics and items through the new “Power Unleashed” tab in-game.

Advertisement

This tab will be available to all players in Fortnite, and after completing “Dragon Ball Quests” in the battle royale and Dragon Ball Adventure mode players can unlock gliders, emotes, sprays and more.

Dragon Ball Adventure Island also opens on August 19, which lets players explore iconic Dragon Ball locations and even engage in player-vs-player fights at the “Tenkaichi Budokai” arena.

Also available until August 30 is the Shenron Glider, which can be unlocked after completing seven sets of quests and getting a Dragon Ball from each (the glider should be available in the shop at a later date).

Bounty Boards are also temporarily replaced with Versus Boards, which can be interacted with mid-game and choose one opponent for you to face. Take them out within five minutes to earn a reward.

Advertisement

As the storm closes, capsules appear that players can pick up for the iconic Kamehameha attack and the Nimbus Cloud as well. Kame Island is also in the game, and players can trade Bars with Bulma for some powerful items whilst there.

The Discover tab will also be home to a cruise ship with a projector playing select Dragon Ball Super episodes, between August 16 and September 17.

In other news, Final Fantasy 14’s Naoki Yoshida has said he wants to make one more MMORPG before he dies.