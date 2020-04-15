Epic Games delays ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2, Season 3 by a month

Epic Games has pushed back the upcoming third season of Fortnite Chapter 2 by slightly over a month.

Season 3 was originally slated to launch on May 1, but will instead now kick off on June 4, the developer announced on its official website.

“We’re extending Chapter 2, Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2, Season 3 on June 4,” said the Epic Games team in a statement.

Advertisement

“There’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve.”

This isn’t the first time Fortnite Chapter 2 has been delayed. Back in 2019, Epic Games extended the chapter’s first season from its original end date of December 2019 to early February. Season 2 was later further delayed until February 20.

Fortnite Chapter 2 launched last year on October 15, and featured significant changes in almost all elements of gameplay, such as a new map, new weapons and an overhaul of the game’s challenge system.

In other Epic Games news, the company has revealed that beta testing for Spyjinx, its collaboration with J.J. Abram’s Bad Robot Games, has launched in Malaysia and will arrive in Australia soon.

The mobile game, which was first announced in 2015, will be a unique mix of action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and head-to-head multiplayer. The game will be set in a secret world of “espionage, thrilling heists, and high-tech gadgets.”

Advertisement

Other games and companies that have been hit with delays recently include Sony Interactive Entertainment, which has postponed The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.