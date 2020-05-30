‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2, Season 3 pushed back again

Epic Games has delayed the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 for the second time.

The new season of Fortnite will now arrive on June 11, a week past its planned June 4 launch date, the company announced on its official website. However, no reason has been given for the delay. Season 3 was initially scheduled for April 30, but was postponed two weeks prior to its launch.

The delay also means that the end-of-season event, called “The Device,” has also been pushed back, from May 30 to June 6 at 7pm BST. Few details surrounding the event have been released but Epic Games recommends players show up 30 minutes before it starts as spaces will be limited.

Advertisement

Last week, Epic Games released patch v12.60 for Fortnite which introduced the new spy game, ‘Operation: Infiltration’, and added the jetpack and grappler to the Party Royale mode. The update also features the ‘Storm the Agency’ challenges that are rumoured to tie in with the launch of Season 3.

At the time, it was assumed that v12.60 would be the last major update before Season 3 launched. However, with the delay, it is unknown if players will receive another patch before the new season launches.

Epic Games also previously revealed that Fortnite will be available on both next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, at launch. The company noted that it would not be a new edition of Fortnite, but instead an optimised version that will “take advantage of the new hardware and features on next-gen consoles”.

In other Epic Games news, the company recently premiered the Unreal Engine 5 with a real-time demo that ran from a PlayStation 5 dev kit. It was also the first time players got a glimpse of any game (demo or otherwise) running on the PlayStation 5.