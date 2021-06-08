‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 7 alien invasion confirmed

Epic Games has officially confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will introduce new storylines, advanced weaponry and an alien invasion.

Fortnite players had reported strange sightings and alien abductions in recent weeks but it looks like the invasion will formally begin with the launch of Season 7.

A new trailer released by Epic Games shows Fortnite island under siege from otherworldly invaders. In the trailer, the invading aliens blow up The Spire.

The trailer features several Alien-invasion movie references, including 1996’s Independence Day and Mars Attacks!

Season 7 also includes an upgraded battle pass system, which changes the way cosmetics are earned. Players will now earn battle stars, which can be exchanged for cosmetics in whichever order the player decides.

The battle pass is divided into pages, and each page features a special item which can only be unlocked once a player has acquired all other items.

Season 7’s battle pass also features the unlockable character Kymera. The character has over 800,000 different cosmetic looks. Players can customise the alien’s head shape, eye colour, skin colour, patterns, and armour colours.

Players can unlock new cosmetic items for Kymera by unlocking alien artifacts. Each week the alien invasion will affect a new area of the island. Exploring those areas will unlock alien artifacts.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will also feature several crossover cameos, with the likes of Superman and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty set to make an appearance.

Players also discovered a reference to Star Trek Discovery amidst the pre-season promotional materials, hinting a crossover could be on the way.

Epic Games also teased a high-end graphics update for Fortnite on PC this week, which arrived with the launch of Season 7.

The graphics upgrade will affect anyone playing with higher than ‘Medium’ graphics settings and promises to introduce a whole host of new visual features.