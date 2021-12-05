‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3 trailer shows new map and abilities

Epic Games has released a new trailer for Fortnite showing what players can expect from Chapter 3, Season 1.

The latest trailer for Fortnite comes shortly after Chapter 2’s finale, which saw the entire island flipped upside down. Chapter 3 will begin soon and includes several new features, including new movement abilities.

Players will now get around faster in Fortnite when travelling on foot. Sliding has been added, which will allow players to descend angled surfaces quickly while keeping their weapons ready. There will also be a new web-slinging traversal option, enabling players to swing between objects like Spider-man.

Advertisement

Speaking of Spider-man, the season 1 battle pass will include a Spider-man outfit that players can unlock. There are also two variants shown in the trailer featuring black and white spidey suits. Another new set of skins shown in the trailer includes characters from Epic Games’ Gears Of War franchise. The battle pass will also have the mysterious vigilante The Foundation, who was recently revealed to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

New options for combat will also arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3. Players will have access to camps to store healing items and weapons. Items stored in the camp will be transferable between matches, allowing players to keep special weapons ready to go. This could reduce the reliance on random luck that is present in battle royales.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will also add a new type of item. The trailer shows a container being thrown to create an area of effect. It’s not clear what the item’s benefit is, but it could be an area of healing or shield regeneration.

The trailer’s description also includes a list of new weapons coming in Fortnite Chapter 3. These include the Ranger Assault Rifle and Auto Shotgun.

Advertisement

In other news, A charity bundle is available that offers 60 games for £5 and is raising money to help tackle climate change.