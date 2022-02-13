‘Fortnite’ community riddle announces ‘Uncharted’ character additions

Epic Games has announced that the PlayStation franchise Uncharted is coming to Fortnite via a community riddle.

In both their video game and movie likenesses, characters Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer will be coming to Fortnite on February 17. As reported by IGN, this was discovered as Epic Games teased a 14-character password for the community to solve.

Twitter user Squatingdog posted that the code is “sicparvismagna”, a phrase heavily associated with Uncharted and the real-word Sir Francis Drake.

Entering the password at this link opens up an unlisted trailer showing off the collaboration, which you can find here as well. Both versions of the characters can be switched between via the Locker.

The skins aren’t the only thing available in this pack, as the Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, Parashurama Axe Pickaxe and Update Journal Emote will also be available in Fortnite.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney recently confirmed that Fortnite would not be coming to the Steam Deck due to the game’s anti-cheat software. When asked if Fortnite will be updated to make Proton (the system that lets the Steam Deck run Windows-based games on Linux) compatible with anti-cheat software on Linux, Sweeney said:

“Fortnite no, but there’s a big effort underway to maximise Easy Anti-Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck”. Adding that Epic does not “have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones.”

In the ongoing Epic vs Apple battle, Epic Games has been backed by most US states regarding the practices of the online Apple App Store.

In other news, the producer of Japan-exclusive Mother 3 wants the game to finally be localised and come to the West. Kameoka commented after the recent Nintendo Direct, where it was announced that EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings (how the Mother series is known in the West) were coming to Nintendo Switch Online.