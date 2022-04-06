‘Fortnite’ is adding Ezio and Eivor from ‘Assassin’s Creed’

Assassin’s Creed protagonists Eivor and Ezio will appear in Fortnite later this week, along with a couple of other cosmetics related to Ubisoft‘s open-world series.

Yesterday (April 5), Epic Games announced that both Ezio and Eivor – both playable characters in the Assassin’s Creed series – are coming to Fortnite.

The Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir outfits will be added to Fortnite on April 7 at 8PM ET, however timezone differences mean that the outfits will launch on April 8 in the UK.

Alongside the outfits, both assassins are also getting some extra cosmetics. Ezio’s outfit will include Ezio’s Hidden Blade Pickaxe, an item that only Ezio can equip, and the outfit will also have a built-in Assassin’s Strike Emote.

Meanwhile, Eivor’s outfit will arrive with a Cloaked alt style, which allows her to don the series’ trademark hood. The outfit also comes with Eivor’s Shield Back Bling and the Raven Clan Pickaxe, both of which come with a built-in Viking War Cry Emote.

Finally, a Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider – a Glider cosmetic that resembles the longboats in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – will also be available in the item shop.

All of the above cosmetics are included in a Tales from the Animus bundle, which also includes a new spray, loading screen, emoticon and banner.

Earlier in the week, Epic Games also announced that Fortnite has raised £109.7million ($144million) to support victims of the war in Ukraine. The funds, which were raised from all in-game Fortnite purchases made between March 20 and April 3, will go to charities including Direct Relief, UNICEF, World Food Program, the UN Refugee Agency, and World Central Kitchen.

Yesterday, Epic Games revealed the full launch of Unreal Engine 5, as well as a new “foundation” shooter called Lyra.