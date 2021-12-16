‘Fortnite’ is adding ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ skins

Fortnite is getting Spider-Man: No Way Home skins as part of Fornite Winterfest 2021.

The event, which started today, will run until January 6. Players will be able to head to the Item Shop, where they can get the MCU version of Spider-Man, and MJ from No Way Home. The MCU suit can remove the mask, revealing Tom Holland in Fortnite’s stylised look. You can also get the skin in the new black suit featured in No Way Home. And players will be able to don Zendaya’s look from the film for a more casual look. That makes it the second time the actress has had a skin available in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Fortnite isn’t just offering new Spider-Man looks as part of the Winterfest. Players will also get a unique gift for the next 14 days, including a glider, contrail, emote, lobby track, loading screen, emoticon, spray, banner, two outfits, two pickaxes, and two wraps.

The two outfits being given out are a holiday look for Krisabelle, and Polar Peely, an icy take on the signature banana character. And for anyone that logs in through the Epic Games Launcher, a third Blizzabelle outfit can also be picked up, as long as you do so before January 6.

Fortnite having new Spider-Man skins is well-timed, as Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to watch in theatres in the UK. In our review of the film, we said that “Holland has always been a great Spider-Man, but he ascends to a new level here. All the ‘aw gosh gee willikers’ stuff he still does charmingly, but this time he has to do some hefty emotional lifting. The weight of two decades of Spider-Man movies are on his wiry shoulders and he carries it manfully.”

In other news, the developer of Devotion, Red Candle Games, has officially revealed the title and concept of their next game.