‘Fortnite’ is getting festive with three new winter skins

Fortnite has introduced some brand-new Christmas-themed skins, alongside the release of Chapter 3 Season 1, to celebrate the festive season.

Announced today (December 6) in a new tweet, Epic Games revealed several new skins that have been added to the in-game Fortnite item shop ahead of Christmas.

Bundles, Grimbles, and Slushy Soldier are all skins that are now available to purchase in the item shop. Bundles is a snowman that wears a festive turtleneck and a top hat, with carrots strapped across his chest as ammo. Grimbles is a Christmas elf, while Slushy Soldier is a white teddy bear with a pink scarf. Each skin is most likely around 1000 Vbucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, based on pricing of previous skins.

You'd best have your warmest attire prepared. Find Bundles, Grimbles, and Slushy Solider in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/rs5l7IPifS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 6, 2021

Alongside the new winter skins, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has officially launched which saw the entire island and map flipped upside down, adding new locations to discover. Aside from the running and gliding across the map, players will now be able to slide along surfaces while keeping their weapon out, among other new combat options.

Chapter 3 also added the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in the season 1 battle pass which includes the Spidey suit to unlock, as well as two more variants.

The battle pass will also feature the vigilante named The Foundation, who was recently revealed to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Elsewhere, Chapter 3 also arrives with the confirmation that the entire game has now been moved over to Unreal Engine 5 – the latest version of Epic Games’ graphics technology. This means players should expect their game to not only look better but perform better as well while also offering superior effects and added detail.

