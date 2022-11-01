‘Fortnite’ join forces with Ralph Lauren for clothing line featuring brand’s first ever Polo logo update

Fortnite and Ralph Lauren have entered a new partnership that will see the fashion brand’s new line and updated Polo logo launch feature in the video game’s e-commerce section.

Players can browse the collection in the Fortnite Item Shop from this Saturday (November 5), while the physical apparel is available for real-world purchase from tomorrow (November 2) here. More products are set to launch globally in December.

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren, said that the Polo “Stadium” collection was designed with the metaverse in mind first, and that it represents a “completely fresh take on the Ralph Lauren brand”.

It’s also the first time in its history that Ralph Lauren has altered its iconic “Polo Pony” logo.

The collection features men’s and women’s full-body racing gear (with zip front closure), fitted caps, outerwear and a pair of freshly designed Polo boots. Red, black, white and blue colourways are also launching as well as cosmetic items.

Lauren added in his statement: “Ralph Lauren has always designed dreams and created new worlds, and today, our collection with Fortnite will deliver a first-of-its-kind experience to a new community of next-generation players and consumers.”

Ralph Lauren will host activations for the partnership including an interactive Twitch livestream this Thursday (November 3) at 1pm EST (5pm GMT), which Kelly Link and SypherPK will host alongside a musical performance by Polo G.

The fashion company is also set to be the first luxury brand to co-host a player tournament on Fortnite.

Meanwhile, Coffee Stain Publishing and Epic Games recently announced a crossover between Goat Simulator 3 and Fortnite, which will see the former’s four-legged protagonist join the battle royale as an outfit.

From September 29, 2022 until September 29, 2023, anyone who buys any edition of Goat Simulator 3 via the Epic Games Store will be given the ‘A Goat’ outfit in Fortnite.

Anyone who’s already picked up Goat Simulator 3 can redeem ‘A Goat’ by logging into Fortnite, and from November 26 the outfit will also be sold separately through Fortnite‘s Item Shop.