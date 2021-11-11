‘Fortnite’ just accidentally gave away its rarest item

Epic Games just made a major gaff, giving hundreds of Fortnite players the rarest item in the game before quickly taking it back.

Earlier today, hundreds of players found themselves owning the Axe of Champions, one of the rarest items in Fortnite, only to have to item taken away a few minutes later.

“Oops,” said an official response from Fortnite Competitive (via Twitter). “We’ll be revoking the Axe of Champions from all Grand Royale qualified players and granting it back to just the FNCS seasonal winners from this year until Grand Royale has finished.”

Oops 😅 We'll be revoking the Axe of Champions from all Grand Royale qualified players and granting it back to just the FNCS seasonal winners from this year until Grand Royale has finished. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 10, 2021

The Axe of Champions is an ultra-rare cosmetic item introduced last year as a reward for winners of the Fortnite Champion Series. The high-stakes tournament pitted some of Fortnite’s top players against each other – the axe was rewarded to just seven trios, meaning only 21 players received it.

But in a blunder earlier today, the Axe of Champions was awarded to every player who qualified for this year’s champion series. Unfortunately for those lucky enough to get their hands on the elusive axe, Epic revoked it just minutes later.

“This has been completed,” they later confirmed. “All FNCS winners from this year will now retain the Axe of Champions until the conclusion of the FNCS Grand Royale.”

Making the axe even rarer, there are only ever 21 in existence at any given time – the Axe of Champions is handed down from previous to current FNCS winners at the culmination of the Grand Royale.

At the moment, it’s unclear how this mistake was made, but it has already been rectified.

The Grand Royale begins this week with the Middle East Grand Royale Qualifiers before the finals on November 20 and 21.

