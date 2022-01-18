‘Fortnite’ reintroduces Tilted Towers alongside giant “Klombos”

Fan-favourite dropping location Tilted Towers is back in Fortnite today, after an on-the-nose tease from Epic Games.

Questions about Tilted Towers returning to Fortnite have been circulating since yesterday, when the official Twitter account teased “one more sleep” alongside a emoji of some tall buildings.

As noted on the game’s website, “the Island’s thaw goes on, and Tilted Towers has emerged from underneath the snow and ice! Go out on the town with this classic POI from Fortnite’s past: build to the top of its iconic clock tower, bust into apartments, stop by restaurants, battle it out in the underground parking garage, storm No Sweat Insurance’s office, and more on your urban excursion.”

Tilted Towers was just visible at the start of Chapter 3 when it was covered in ice and snow, but now it’s back. The return of the popular drop location isn’t the only thing that’s new, as a new giant creature called a Klombo is in the game, which are completely peaceful unless provoked.

These creatures will actually play a strategic role during games, as Epic Games says players should “ascend their tails to get to the blowhole on their heads, then get launched a great distance upwards to escape a tricky situation. They’ve also been known to sneeze out items after snacking a bit!”

Klomberries will be scattered across the map, and players can use them to calm Klombos or get their attention, which can lead to them dropping items.

A real-world art exhibition has also been added to Fortnite recently, which mirrors its in-person London location in an attempt to showcase the art off to more people.

In other news, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has responded to the rumours circulating about a Game Pass rival from Sony, saying “it makes sense to me because I think that’s the right answer.”