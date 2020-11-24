Epic Games to introduce paid subscription service to ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games is launching Fortnite Crew, a new monthly subscription service for the popular battle royale.

Coinciding with the release of Chapter 2 – Season 5 on December 2, Fortnite Crew aims to deliver an ultimate subscription package for die hard fans who want to get their hands on exclusive content. The package will retail at £9.99GBP a month and offer various incentives and rewards for the members.

With each subscription, a Battle Pass for the full season will be included and will continue on to subsequent seasons providing members stay subscribed, along with 1,000 V-Bucks, which will also be deposited into subscribers accounts each month. An exclusive Crew Pack will be gifted to members, with an always-new outfit set that only Fortnite Crew subscribers can get.

Those who subscribe to the service when it launches on December 2 are also eligible to receive an all-new exclusive Galaxia Outfit and Style plus the Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling.

The subscription can be ended at any time and all unlocked Battle Passes, V-Bucks, and Crew Packs can be retained by the player. For anyone who has already purchased the Battle Pass when subscribing, 950 V-Bucks will be deposited to their account as a refund.

Fortnite also recently added the ability to video chat in-game with groups as part of a new update. Players can use their smart device as a camera to constantly keep in touch with their friends while dropping into battle.