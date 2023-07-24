‘Fortnite’ streamer creates Barbenheimer map inspired by ‘Call of Duty’

To commemorate Barbenheimer, a Fortnite streamer has made a map in the style of Call of Duty‘s Nuketown which welds together the pink dream house with the harsh and historical military base.

Barbenheimer originates from the fact that the biographical film of of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the fantasy comedy about the fashion doll were released on the same day (July 21). Its impact has appealed beyond the intended audiences for both films and Fortnite streamer Squatingdog has capitalised on the buzz and the game’s history of crossovers in their Barbenheimer map.

The map is divided into two halves. One half is vibrant and colourful, with mini golf, slides, Barbie‘s Chevrolet, and a mansion. The other half is a dusty military base with hangars, watchtowers, warnings for radioactivity and downed planes buried in the dust.

Call of Duty players will instantly identify this layout as a reference to Nuketown, and Squatingdog added that a “21 killstreak unlocks the nuke”. The bomb that drops is a warhead stitched onto a glittery glowing heart.

Barbenheimer in Fortnite is playable now through the streamer’s island code – 0347-5540-6538 – and it is bound to be a busy custom game.

In NME’s five-star review of Oppenheimer, praise was awarded to its meticulous standard of research and thrilling effects, “painting a delicate character portrait on the largest canvas imaginable.” On the other hand, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie got a four-star review from NME as a “rose-tinted comedy adventure” that shared a subtle message about womanhood.

However, at the time of writing, Barbie is confirmed to have accrued $22.3million (£17.3million) in box office previews – the highest figure of any film this year. Conversely, Oppenheimer has made $10.5million (£8.2million).

In other gaming news, dinosaur shooter Exoprimal is seeing crossovers with Capcom series like Street Fighter and Monster Hunter in subsequent seasons of the game.