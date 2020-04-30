‘Fortnite’ v12.50 patch adds Party Royale mode, nerfs aim assist

Epic Games has released a new update for Fortnite, which includes bug fixes, several new items, a fresh spy game mode as well as the introduction of the Party Royale mode.

Patch v12.50 adds Party Royale mode to the game a day early of its initial expected launch date of May 1, according to PC Gamer. Epic describes the new violence-free mode as an “experimental and evolving space” on a smaller map with vehicle-based challenges and non-lethal gear like paint guns.

A new spy game titled ‘Operation: Payload’ has also been added in the new update. Players will be split into teams of eight and take turns escorting or preventing a truck from getting to its predetermined destination.

Two major nerfs have also been implemented to aim assist (AA) and the Heavy Sniper Rifle weapon. The rifle been weakened and will no longer be able to down an opponent with full health and shields.

On the other hand, Epic told Forbes that the update of aim assist “makes 240hz AA act like 60hz AA, which does impact target acquisition. Investigations and tests are ongoing regarding aim assist, and your feedback is appreciated.”

The patch also includes a number of gameplay and UI fixes for the main game as well as Fortnite Creative, which are detailed on Fortnite’s Trello page and the official Epic Games website, respectively. New cosmetic items will also be available from the in-game event store form May 1 onwards.

Epic Games recently released Fortnite on the Google Play Store after 18 months of boycotting the platform over its 30 per cent revenue take model.

Fortnite has also pushed back the upcoming third season of Fortnite Chapter 2 by slightly over a month. Season 3 was originally slated to launch on May 1, but will instead now kick off on June 4.