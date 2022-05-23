‘Fortnite’ will feature a ‘Pac-Man’ crossover to celebrate series’ anniversary

Fortnite will play host to a Pac-Man crossover next month, to celebrate the series’ 42nd anniversary.

On Sunday (May 22), the official Fortnite Twitter account congratulated Pac-Man on the series’ 42nd birthday.

The innocuous comment sparked interest among fans, who suspected the well-meaning birthday wishes could really be a teaser for a crossover between both games.

Those suspicions turned out to be correct, as today (May 23) the official Pac-Man website has announced a collaboration set to begin in June.

While details are scarce, the crossover will begin on June 2 and will feature “items with the ‘Pac-Man‘ motif,” according to the announcement. Bandai Namco‘s post added that more information will be available soon.

Pac-Man‘s appearance in Fortnite will line up with the battle royale’s upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 finale. As the event draws near, fans can likely expect the return of Mecha Team Leader – a giant robot bear that was last seen in 2019.

A recent audio snippet shared by Epic Games teases characters running to “battle stations”, before revealing an icon resembling Mecha Team Leader – suggesting that this time, players might even get to pilot the mech.

Besides Pac-Man, it’s been another busy month for crossovers in Fortnite. Throughout May Epic Games has added Ob-Wan Kenobi and YouTuber Alastair “Ali A” Aiken as cosmetic bundles. Beyond their outfits, both bundles include Pickaxe and Back Bling skins.

Going a little further back, other Fortnite crossovers have brought in the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Marvel’s Moon Knight, and music-reactive outfits to coincide with Coachella.

In other news, Ubisoft has revealed Sens – the first non-binary operator to arrive in Rainbow Six Siege. The tactical shooter is also preparing to launch a Yakuza crossover, which will transform operators Hibana and Echo into characters from Sega’s Yakuza series.