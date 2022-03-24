‘Fortnite’ will reportedly keep “no building” as a separate game mode

According to a dataminer, Fortnite may keep its no building feature as a separate game mode once the event ends.

On Sunday (March 20), Epic Games removed building from non-competitive game modes in Fortnite.

The removal was met with a positive response: although some long-time fans complained that the change was drastic, the event has seemingly brought many new and returning players into the battle royale.

To please everyone, it looks like Epic Games may move the no building feature into its own game mode when the current event is expected to end next week.

According to Twitter user and dataminer Twea (via GamingBible), the studio seems to be making a permanent game mode that has building disabled.

The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo – No Build Battle Royale'. there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! pic.twitter.com/7jHbZjZBUY — Twea – Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) March 21, 2022

“The ‘No Builds’ LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called ‘Solo – No Build Battle Royale’,” shared Twea, who also added that the game mode will also playable in Solo, Duo, Trio and Squad queues.

The "No Build" LTM seems to be finished and should appear in the future.#Fortnite #FortniteSeason2 pic.twitter.com/3Qre5IBqx4 — Peter Fortnite Leaks 🇩🇪 (@Peter24739738) March 20, 2022

It’s unclear whether No Build Battle Royale will be a permanent or limited time game mode – and as it’s been datamined, nothing is concrete – however the no building feature is something that’s been discussed at length on the Fortnite Reddit.

“I think it’s pretty clear on what the consensus is. Half people like it, half don’t like it, so a separate mode w/o building is only a fair compromise,” said one player.

“I totally believe Epic originally intended for no build to only last nine days or so […] I don’t think they counted on the overwhelming positive response to no build and even players who haven’t played in months (or even years) returning to Fortnite,” added another.

As well as the removal of building, Fortnite‘s Chapter 3 Season 2 also brought a movement rework, an overshield, and new playable characters.

