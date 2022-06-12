‘Forza Horizon 5’ has a ‘Hot Wheels’ expansion coming in July

Forza Horizon 5 is receiving a chaotic-looking new expansion crossover with Hot Wheels, aptly titled Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels.

The trailer runs for just under 90 seconds and shows off some gravity-defying racing on tracks that looks like replicas of the Hot Wheels building sets. There are a few different over-the-top environments shown, including snowy mountain peaks and a bubbling volcano. There also appears to be a new hub area for the expansion.

This isn’t the first time Forza Horizon has had a collaboration with Hot Wheels. 2018’s Forza Horizon 4 also had a Hot Wheels crossover, although it wasn’t nearly as elaborate, and was instead just a Legends Car Pack.

The add-on will release on July 19, and will be available to download for no additional charge for Game Pass subscribers. Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and can also be streamed via Xbox Cloud gaming.

In our four-star review of Forza Horizon 5, we praised “an incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octaine action you’d possible want,” but said that “a reliance on previous successes makes the game feel somewhat derivative.”

