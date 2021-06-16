NewsGaming News

‘Forza Horizon 5’ is awarded Most Anticipated Game at E3

Xbox’s 'Forza Horizon' sequel was voted the most anticipated title at this year’s awards

By Ryan Leston
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5. Credit: Microsoft

Forza Horizon 5 is officially the Most Anticipated Game at E3 after picking up the accolade at the Official E3 2021 Awards.

A virtual awards ceremony marked the closing of this year’s online-only E3 – with judges from the likes of IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+ handing Forza Horizon 5 the top award.

The upcoming racing game Forza Horizon 5 from Xbox Game Studios was voted the most anticipated game during the official live stream.

Advertisement

Additionally, judges chose their best presentation – again, the awards going to Microsoft for its Xbox and Bethesda presentation. Finally, judges then whittled down each presentation to its most anticipated title.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios
Best Presentation: Microsoft – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Indie Games: Falling Frontier
Intellivision: Asteroids
Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest
Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom
Future Games Show: Immortality
Square Enix: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Xbox/Bethesda: Halo Infinite
Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico and is said to feature a more open-world style of play – allowing players to race through real-world environments such as Guanajuato City. For more details on Forza Horizon 5 read our full article here. 

Advertisement
Advertisement