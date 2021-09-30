‘Forza Horizon 5’ PC specs have been revealed

It’s official – Playground Games has unveiled the minimum, recommended and ideal specifications for Forza Horizon 5 on PC.

In a post released on the official Forza website, the developers have confirmed exactly what you’ll need to get the Forza sequel running on your PC.

“Whether you have a modest system or the latest and greatest specs, our team has worked diligently to ensure everyone experiences the best version of Forza Horizon 5’s unique brand of fun and freedom across beautiful and vibrant Mexico,” they explain.

Forza Horizon 5 Minimum Spec:

Min OS Version: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update)

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel I5-4460

GPU: Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 110GB

Forza Horizon 5 Recommended Spec:

Min OS Version: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update)

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel I5-8400

GPU: Radeon RX 590 or Nvidia GTX 1070

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 110GB

Forza Horizon 5 Ideal Spec:

Min OS Version: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update)

CPU: Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel I7-10700K

GPU: Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080

VRAM: 16GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 110GB

It’s also revealed that you can tweak the graphics to your heart’s content, with a number of advanced options to get the most out of your graphics cards.

“Forza Horizon 5 is built from the ground up on PC to deliver the open road in extraordinary detail at limitless speeds. What’s more, the game is fitted with a vast array of graphics settings to tweak and adjust the experience as you see fit.”

“Unlock the framerate, crank up the visuals to 4K, enable HDR for more luminous lighting or expand the field-of-view.”

The game also supports 21:9 ultrawide monitors, not to mention a number of peripherals including:

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

