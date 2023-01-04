‘Forza Horizon 5’ players pay tribute to Ken Block with Hoonigan cars

Numerous Forza Horizon 5 players are currently taking to the open-world racing game in their Hoonigan cars to pay tribute to rally legend Ken Block.

Ken Block, a professional rally driver that starred in several Need for Speed, Forza and Dirt video games, passed away earlier this week following an accident near his ranch in Woodland, Utah. He was just 55.

As well as his popular YouTube channel, Block also started his own Monster World Rally Team in 2010 as a platform to allow him to compete at a world championship level, racking up several podium finishes in the process. The team was renamed Hoonigan Racing Division in 2013, and over the years several modern rally cars and revamped classics have worn the Hoonigan name in real life and in games like Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 features a dozen Hoonigan cars, including the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution, the 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 “Twerkstallion”, and the 1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC “Cossie V2”.

Following Block’s passing, Forza Horizon 5 players have taken to using Hoonigan cars to remember the legend (via The Loadout).

Everyone on Forza right now is free roaming in a Hoonigan car 🖤🥲 — Austin (@AStheGOAT24) January 3, 2023

I was gonna go to bed but I'm gonna hop on Forza & drive a Hoonigan instead. Hoping to spot some others doing the same #43 — gengar bby👻 💜 (@avianoir) January 3, 2023

Hoonigan Racing also paid tribute to Block following his death.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” reads the statement. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”

Hoonigan Racing added that Block will be “incredibly missed” and requested that fans “respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

“Devastating news about the loss of Ken Block – he was a legend in Motorsports and will be dearly missed,” wrote the Twitter account for Forza Horizon. “Our deepest condolences to his family and the team at The Hoonigans.”

The Twitter account for Forza Motorsport added that Block had a “huge influence on the motorsports community around the world.”