‘Forza Horizon 5’ will bring back seasonal weather, but with a new change

The recently announced Forza Horizon 5 will be bringing back the seasonal weather changes but will feature one important alteration.

During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Microsoft announced the fifth instalment in the Forza Horizon franchise. The upcoming racing game from Playground Games will take place in Mexico and will explore a variety of environments ranging from vibrant cities to rainforests.

In an interview with IGN, creative director Mike Brown confirmed that seasons will be making a return to Forza Horizon 5, explaining that Mexico’s map will have different weather conditions across its regions and will exist under the same season.

“Mexico has, I would say, a more interesting seasonality compared to the UK,” he explained. “I think the UK, certainly for those people who live in a temperate climate, has really pronounced spring, summer, autumn, winter.

“Mexico, being a country that has huge elevation changes and obviously quite a large country, has different seasonality in different regions, which we’ve tried to recreate as accurately as possible.”

In Forza Horizon 4, the entire map would move into a new season every week depending on whether it was spring, summer, autumn or winter. However, in that game, if it was raining in one part of the map, it was raining everywhere.

Brown went on to say that Forza Horizon 5 will still feature the four seasons and players will experience the seasonality change, but it affects different biomes in different ways.

He said: “You get dust storms in the dry season, you get tropical storms in storm season, which is autumn. So there’s these big, massive weather events that can occur as well based on which season you’re in.”

Forza Horizon 5 is set to launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 9, 2021. It will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass the same day.

Playground Games also recently confirmed that the fifth instalment will be available in 4K 30FPS on Xbox Series X.