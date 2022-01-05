‘Forza Horizon’s’ Playground Games has lost its co-founder

Playground Games, developer of the Forza series and the upcoming Fable game, is losing its co-founder Gavin Raeburn.

Raeburn served as Studio Director over the Forza Horizon games for the last 12 years. He is stepping down from this role, with co-founder Trevor Williams transitioning from General Manager into the Studio Head role. A statement on the news was shared with Windows Central, read: “After 12 years working on five award-winning Forza Horizon games, Gavin Raeburn is leaving Playground Games as Studio Director.

“A founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise and wish him all the best. Co-founder Trevor Williams will transition from General Manager to Studio Head effective immediately, as the Playground Games team focuses on updates to Forza Horizon 5 and the development of Fable.”

Advertisement

There is currently no indication as to what Raeburn might have planned next for his career, or if he is moving to another studio.

Raeburn has been in the industry for a long while, working on titles such as DiRT and GRID. The Forza series has gone on to become one of Microsoft‘s biggest titles, with the game receiving both critical acclaim and commercial success.

NME’s review of Forza Horizon 5 said it was an “incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octane action you’d possibly want, but a reliance on previous successes makes the game feels somewhat derivative.”

Playground Games also recently showed off several new cars that are being added as a part of Season 3 celebrating the Lunar New Year. These include a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1, and a 2016 Zenvo TS1. New festive horns , such as a tiger roar and fireworks, are also being added.

Advertisement

In other news, Ubisoft’s much-delayed pirate title Skull & Bones has recently lost its co-director, Antoine Henry, who leaves after 15 years at Ubisoft Singapore.