‘Forza Motorsport’ is heading to the Xbox Series X

A new Forza Motorsport is in development and releasing on the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Developed by series veterans Turn 10, the announcement was made during Microsoft‘s Xbox Games Showcase, which highlighted many upcoming titles to the Xbox family. However, no release date has been announced.

Microsoft has stated that Forza Motorsport is in early development and will be coming with many graphical improvements. The game is said to be reimagined for a new generation and suggests that the new title is a reboot for the series.

Players can expect to see 4K resolution and 60 frames per second gameplay as they race around tracks. Additionally, the game will feature ray-tracing, a technical implementation that allows realistic reflection and lighting effects. In the case of Forza Motorsport this will include reflections of cars bouncing off one another and realistic lighting.

The announcement comes accompanied with a trailer, which showcases the in-game engine and some of the graphical advancements the series is aiming to achieve in the latest entry.

Check out the Forza Motorsport announcement trailer below:

Alongside Forza Motorsport, the Microsoft event was home to several new game reveals and updates. The main draw to the show was Halo Infinite and a first-look at campaign gameplay for the new entry. The game was revealed to be heading into open-world and will incorporate new gameplay enhancements such as a grappling hook.

A new entry in the Fable series was also announced and is being developed by Playground Games, which has previously worked on the Forza Horizon franchise.