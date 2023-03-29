‘Foxhole’ developer ditches WW2 for new game ‘Anvil Empires’

Siege Camp, the developer behind Foxhole, has revealed its next game — a large-scale multiplayer game titled Anvil Empires.

So far, Anvil Empires looks to follow in the footsteps of Siege Camp’s debut game, WW2 shooter Foxhole.

Like Foxhole, players in Anvil Empires work together to build up their faction’s economy, territory and military; all while waging war against a rival faction. These wars can last weeks, and Siege Camp has teased that up to 1000 players can “fight shoulder-to-shoulder” a single battle.

However, Anvil Empires swaps Foxhole‘s WW2-style universe for a medieval setting. Players will need to use horses and wagons instead of motorised vehicles, while siege warfare will require the building of ladders and battering rams to breach any fortified settlements.

Everything in Anvil Empires – including the world’s towns, economies, battles and supply lines – is left to players to organise. Besides picking up a sword, users can take up the likes of farming, animal husbandry, hunting and building to help keep their faction running.

Anvil Empire‘s first trailer was released yesterday (March 28), and reveals the game in action — check it out below.

While a release date for Anvil Empires is yet to be announced, Siege Camp has confirmed that a free pre-alpha test will run in April.

Siege Camp also confirmed that Anvil Empires has been in the works for a number of years, and the studio has formed a second team to work on the title as it continues to support Foxhole.

Foxhole left Early Access in October 2022. NME‘s review awarded it four stars, praising it as “an immersive, player-built spectacle” that offered something for everyone.

