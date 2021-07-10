France striker Kylian Mbappé returns as cover star for ‘FIFA 22’

EA Sports has revealed that Kylian Mbappé will be returning as the cover star of FIFA 22.

It’s the second time that the Paris Saint-Germain and France striker has graced the cover of the series, after making his debut in FIFA 21.

Despite missing a decisive penalty kick against Switzerland that took France out of the UEFA Euro 2020 championship, the setback has evidently not had a huge impact on the 22 year-old forward’s star power.

The tweet from the official EA Sports FIFA account shows the cover taken from the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22, as well as a logo confirming ‘Dual Entitlement’. This means PS4 and Xbox One owners to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions for free, although platforms have yet to be confirmed.

Honoured to welcome back @KMbappe The #FIFA22 cover star 🌟 Stay tuned for the game-changing reveal on July 11th 👉 https://t.co/oT0kH2cJ7b pic.twitter.com/w1NABM6Fjj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 9, 2021

This reveal of the cover also comes ahead of FIFA 22‘s official reveal trailer, which will premiere tomorrow, July 11 at 4:30pm BST on YouTube, just ahead of the Euro 2020 Final, which sees England in its closest chance of winning a championship title in football for the first time since 1966.

Recent installments of the annual FIFA series have typically released in September, although FIFA 21 released in October. The reveal trailer may provide a release date, while more gameplay features are expected to follow at EA Play Live taking place later this month on July 22.

The event will kick off with a pre-show at 10am PT / 6pm BST hosted by WWE star Xavier Woods, followed by the main showcase. While it will likely feature more detailed looks at announced titles like Battlefield 2042, reports also suggest EA Motive could be reviving Dead Space.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is reportedly continuing plans to drop Xbox Live Gold, although it’s focusing on growing Game Pass first.