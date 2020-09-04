Franchise mode updates announced for ‘Madden NFL 21’

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced three franchise mode updates for Madden NFL 21’s franchise mode, with the first fix coming in November.

EA took to its Madden blog to announce the updates, noting that it has heard players’ feedback since the game launched in late August. Before diving into the specifics of the updates, EA remarked that “all planned updates made to franchise mode this year will not require you to restart a franchise to have access to additions made to the mode”.

The upcoming November franchise mode update will feature changes to the X-Factor/Superstar ability customisation, player card career stats UI, dev trait regression tuning, and the playoff bracket. Player card career stats UI are being tweaked to include season stats including past opponents, match outcomes and teams throughout the player’s career.

The X-Factor/Superstar Ability Customization function will let commissioners assign X-Factors to any player via the edit player feature. Once X-Factor abilities are unlocked, commissioners will be able to edit a player’s Superstar and X-Factor ability by selecting one that is available in their position group. The function will be available in both offline and online modes.

Dev trait regression tuning will ensure a proper balance of Superstar and X-Factor players when progressing multiple years in a Franchise. A visual playoff bracket is also being introduced to reflect the new Wild Card format, allowing users to see the full playoff picture.

The updates will focus primarily on community feedback. The game has been met with a slew of fan criticism since its launch, largely due to the current franchise mode’s lack of changes from previous editions. Twitter users have also begun trending #FixFranchise on the social media platform, demanding changes to the game mode.

Madden NFL 21 is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia later in the year.